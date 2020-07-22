Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 267.65% from the company’s current price.

GNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

