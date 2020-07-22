Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAV. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

NAV stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.55. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

