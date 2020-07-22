National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE NSA opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -148.94 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

