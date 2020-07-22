National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

