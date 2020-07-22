National Bank Financial Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) to Sector Perform

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

