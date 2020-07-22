National Bank Financial Comments on CGI Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Get CGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $5,341,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CGI by 31.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 179,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 326,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.