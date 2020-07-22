National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.67.

TSE:TOY opened at C$24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.87. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$305.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.96 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

