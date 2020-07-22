Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Natera reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NTRA opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,261,405 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

