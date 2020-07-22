Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $127.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $129.98 and last traded at $129.98, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.44.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

