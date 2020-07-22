Narrative (NRVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,944.03

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Narrative has a market cap of $42,944.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.01882540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121197 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

