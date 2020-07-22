Najeeb Ghauri Buys 11,462 Shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 11,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $31,864.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 17,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $50,238.24.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NTWK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

