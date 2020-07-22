Mplx’s (MPLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

NYSE MPLX opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

