Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($55.38) to GBX 5,100 ($62.76) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($49.53) to GBX 4,250 ($52.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($47.99) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,650 ($57.22) in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,863.46 ($59.85).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 5,592 ($68.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,616 ($69.11). The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,253.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,910.73.

In related news, insider Steve Foots sold 27,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,013 ($61.69), for a total value of £1,365,691.59 ($1,680,644.34). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($61.78), for a total transaction of £342,966.40 ($422,060.55).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

