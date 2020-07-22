Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. UBS Group cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.02.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

