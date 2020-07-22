Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 107.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,020 shares of company stock valued at $10,111,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

