Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Hits $146,350.67

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $146,350.67 and approximately $241.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,807,980 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

