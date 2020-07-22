Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lowered by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the first quarter worth $78,005,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 3,889.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 455,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $47,882,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,283,281.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $391,294.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,674 shares in the company, valued at $22,457,558.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.69.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

