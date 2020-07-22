Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MONY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 292.20 ($3.60) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 316.53.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

