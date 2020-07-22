MONDI PLC/ADR Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MONDI PLC/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $37.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

