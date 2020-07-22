Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 304,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.