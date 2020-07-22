Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $610.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $9,337,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.