Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

