Molina Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Ha expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

NYSE:MOH opened at $181.46 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,846,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.