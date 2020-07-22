Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 12.8% on Insider Selling

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price was down 12.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $82.68, approximately 78,227,172 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 18,834,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,704,858 shares in the company, valued at $562,671,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $15,542,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,234,153 shares in the company, valued at $79,590,526.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,262,256 shares of company stock worth $142,676,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.