MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 163.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

