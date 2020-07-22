MKM Partners Downgrades Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Hold

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by MKM Partners to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Noble Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

