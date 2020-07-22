Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $385.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $357.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.32. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $362.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

