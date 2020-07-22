Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mimecast traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.49, 692,752 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 945,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,586 shares of company stock worth $15,704,792. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mimecast by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,017 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.50, a P/E/G ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

