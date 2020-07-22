Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market cap of $323.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director John M. Schultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,908. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 24,960 shares of company stock worth $373,677 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

