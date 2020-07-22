Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.38

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 2117311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $339.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22.

In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$49,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$53,035.48.

About Midas Gold (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

