MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Get MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH alerts:

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,873.74.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.