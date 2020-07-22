Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $208.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

