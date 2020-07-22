Michael J. Labarre Sells 12,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HALO stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $21,606,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,538,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 660,480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,526,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 539,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

