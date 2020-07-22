MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus related woes. This along with increased competition in the Macau and Las Vegas markets are negatively impacting the business. Although casinos in Macau properties have reopened, the company is witnessing low visitation. Moreover, to maintain sufficient liquidity, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential. However, increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives are likely to support the company going forward.”

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE:MGM opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.