Metronome Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $328,581.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005443 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,183,745 coins and its circulating supply is 10,707,071 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

