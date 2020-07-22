Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRO. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.63 ($2.58).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 115.35 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.06. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 516 ($6.35). The company has a market cap of $198.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

In related news, insider Daniel Frumkin bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £570,000 ($701,452.13). Also, insider Michael Snyder acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,650 ($16,797.93). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 567,500 shares of company stock worth $62,415,000.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.