Metadium (META) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bytex and Hotbit. Metadium has a market cap of $9.75 million and $550,921.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01882720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121103 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.