Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

