Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

