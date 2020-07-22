Merida Capital Partners, Lp Sells 80,000 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $587,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Merida Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $257,989.12.

OTCMKTS:GRWG opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. GrowGeneration Corp has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

