Mercantil Bank (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $600.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
