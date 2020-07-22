Mercantil Bank (AMTB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect Mercantil Bank to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $600.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.