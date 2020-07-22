Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,829 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,943 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after buying an additional 5,498,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,865,000 after buying an additional 2,161,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after buying an additional 526,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

