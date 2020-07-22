Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Meituan Dianping in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Meituan Dianping alerts:

MPNGF stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Meituan Dianping has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Dianping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan Dianping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.