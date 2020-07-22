MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 5.2%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.88, 13,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 149,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,868 shares of company stock worth $394,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in MeiraGTx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 177.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.