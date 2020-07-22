McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

