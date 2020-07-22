Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

MMX stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $641.92 million and a P/E ratio of -80.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

