Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.40 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAT stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

