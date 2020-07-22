Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $12.75 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.25. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 4.74.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,333,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 882,701 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 923,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,704 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.