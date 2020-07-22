Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 4.74. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 923,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

