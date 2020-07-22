Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

NYSE:MTDR opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 101.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 156.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Matador Resources by 12.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.